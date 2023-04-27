Kawempe Muslim put an end to Kampala Queens unbeaten run in the FUFA Women Super League as the two teams faced off on Thursday.

Agnes Nabukenya scored the lone goal of the physically contested game played on a soggy ground after a heavy downpour.

Whereas Kampala Queens dominated the early exchanges, the home side marched them pound for pound and even took charge of proceedings after recess.

Resty Nanziri thought she had given Kampala Queens the lead after eleven minutes but her effort was cancelled for offside.

Four minutes later, the striker had effort at goal but she couldn’t find target.

The chances kept falling to the visitors. In the 25th minute,they were denied by the woodwork twice in quick succession.

First, a free kick from Hasifah Nassuna ricocheted off the crossbar while Nandede’s attempt from the rebound hit the base of the upright.

Upon resumption after the break, Kawempe returned a better side and nearly opened the scores a minute into the second half but Allen Nassazi’s headed effort was saved by goalkeeper Gloria Namakula.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 53rd minute when Namakula spilled the ball from Rhoda Nanziri’s cross and Nabukenya was well stationed to fire home.

Hadijah Nandago had the chance to double the lead when she was fed by Shakirah Nyinagahirwa but goalkeeper Namakula pulled off a fine save to deny the former.

The result means this is the first loss for Kampala Queens this season in the League with a game to the end of the season.

It should be noted that Kawempe Muslim also eliminated Kampala Queens from the FUFA Women’s Cup with a 5-1 win.

Coincidentally, the last league loss for Kampala Queens in the league came February last year and it was Kawempe Muslim that bear them.

Kampala Queens remain top on 46 points while Kawempe Muslim stay second on 32 points.