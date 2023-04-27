Overview: Both players expressed gratitude upon the opportunity presented to them to have trials at Villajoyosa Sports Club in Spain

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) goalkeeper Ali Ramathan Mwirusi and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) defender Simon Baligeya returned home from Spain after successful month-long trials on the night of Wednesday, 26th April 2023.

These two players returned aboard KLM Airlines via Kigali, Rwanda, Amsterdam (Holland) and Spain.

They conducted successful trials at Spanish entity, Villajoyosa Sports Club and now await the completion of the vital paperwork (work permits).

Ali Ramathan Mwirusi (left) and Simon Baligeya at Entebbe International Airport | Credit: David Isabirye

“It was a pleasure having trials and training in Spain at Villajoyosa Sports Club. They are such a wonderful and professional club. I enjoyed every moment of your stay and look forward returning for a successful professional football career” Mwirusi revealed.

His URA counterpart Baligeya was full of praise for the coaching and playing staff at Villajoyosa Sports Club and the Festoweb Sports Management for the opportunity presented.

“The coaches and fellow players at Villajoyosa Sports Club warmly embraced our stay. We kept learning each day.” Baligeya noted.

The two players are expected to resume training with their domestic clubs as the paperwork is worked upon.

Ali Ramathan Mwirusi and Simon Baligeya welcomed back home | Credit: David Isabirye

For starters, Villajoyosa Sports Club is a fifth division side that extended the invitation to these two players via Festoweb Sports Management.

Mwirusi is currently licensed at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club, a member of the first team after graduation from the KCCA Soccer Academy.

In 2022, Mwirusi also traveled to France and held trials at FC Vaulz En-Velin.

Both players studied at football power house, Kibuli Secondary School and were part of the football show case exhibition for Team Fundi in Spain last season.

After the showcase, a number of clubs in Spain, Scotland, Portgual and France picked interest in several players who included Eric Ssenjobe, Rashid Mukungu, Raymond Derrick Onyai, Nicholas Kabonge, Alfred Onek, Ivan Junior Ocholit, Andrew Okiring Isiagi, Simon Balageya, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Hakim Kiwanuka, Enock Walusimbi, Sadat Happy Anaku as well as goalkeepers Derrick Emukule and Ali Ramathan Mwirusi.

Former KCCA forward Sadat Happy Anaku earned a contract with Scottish side Dundee United.

Defender Enock Walusimbi who was a former captain at Express Club was signed by Peterhead Football Club, still in Scotland.

Lately, three players; Ivan Irinimbabazi, Hakim Kiwanuka and Alex Yiga traveled to Scotland for trials with different clubs.

Yiga is currently at the Glasgow Rangers U-16 team.