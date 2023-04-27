Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series:

Game 1: Uganda W 🇺🇬 v 🇭🇰

Hong Kong 68 all out

Kary Chan 17

Consy Aweko 3/10

Evelyn Anyipo 2/14

Uganda 72/7

Khulume Phiona 15*

Uganda W won by 3 wickets

The Victoria Pearls might have picked up a three-wicket win but they were far from convincing in the win against Hong Kong.

Hong Kong won the toss and elected to bat first. However, there was a change in approach by Uganda with Consy Aweko (3/10) opening the bowling alongside Irene Alumo, reaping immediate dividends as Hong Kong lost early wickets and cheaply.

At 44/6 they looked out of the contest but a late charge from the tail and gifts in the field from Uganda helped them get to 68 all out.

In the chase, Uganda lost their openers Kevin Awino and Proscovia Alako cheaply with the latter clearly out of sorts with the bat but even those that came after never made any decent contributions as Hong Kong kept themselves in the game by picking up wickets.

Phiona Khulume (15 not out) held her nerve together with Evelyn Anyipo as they ensured the result for Uganda but in a performance that won’t do much for the team’s confidence.

The bowling showed up but the batting was surely missing and that is an area the team will need to reflect on going into the doubleheader on Saturday against the hosts Namibia and the UAE.