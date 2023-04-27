Overview: The fixture has never ended in a stalemate with the Red Eagles on top with three wins against Wakiso Giants' one

Resurgent Express FC take on Wakiso Giants at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Friday afternoon aiming to return to winning ways.

The Red Eagles three-match winning streak were halted by a draw at Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday but extended their unbeaten run to five games.

Wakiso Giants coach John Luyinda Ayala Credit: John Batanudde

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants returned to winning ways by thrashing bottom of the table Onduparaka and John Ayala Luyinda will hope his Purple Sharks build on that.

James Odoch could be without midfielder Hussein Ssenoga who was rushed to hospital after injury on Tuesday while skipper Isa Lumu is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards.

UPL leading goal scorer Allan Kayiwa

Anwar Ntege who netted twice in the first round defeat at Kabaka Kyabaggu returns after a two match ban for his red card in the win at BUL FC.

Wakiso Giants’ squad is devoid of Titus Ssematimba, Paul Willa and Apollo Kagogwe through injury while midfield gem Lawrence Bukenya is suspended for accumulation of bookings.

Express are 9th with 29 points one adrift of 7th placed Wakiso Giants who have played 23 points, one than the seven-time champions.

Match day 25 fixtures

Friday 28th April 2023

· UPDF FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Express FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm).

· BUL FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

Saturday 29th April 2023

· URA FC Vs Maroons FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· SC Villa Vs Vipers SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Gaddafi FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)