Overview: The AFRIYEA Golf Academy harnesses young golfers’ skills, fronts education and protection of the environment through nature conservation and management of solid wastes as plastics.

2023 AFRIEYA Inter-schools Golf tournament:

Overall winner:

Toro Parents Education Centre

Runners up:

Bangatereza Golden Jubilee

The AFRIYEA Inter-schools golf competition was successfully completed at Toro club in the tourism city of Fort Portal.

Toro Parents Education Centre emerged as the overall winners.

All the golfes show off their certificates and trophies

The winning team was composed of Mark Mugabe, Mathew Mwesige, Shantal Nsemere and Ezra Muhabuzi.

The runners up slot was taken by Banyatereza Golden Jubilee whose team had the likes of Davin Mathew, Anthony Larry, Elijah Kamanz and Ruth Ninsiima.

Banyatereza Golden Jubilee school had won the 2022 edition.

Mark Mugabe (middle)

Individual exceling players:

Alfred Ayesiga won group A with 38 strokes, ahead of Raphinah Guma (60).

Destiny Rukucha was top performer in group B with 32 strokes, 10 better than Bleiz Kunihira (42).

In group C, Steve Tusiime scored 46 stroke to topple the rest of the crop ahead of Blessed Kakama (55 on countback).

Alfred Ayesiga shows off his certificate. He was winner in group A

Group D was won by Eunice Karungi (44 strokes) ahead of Israel Rabwoni (55 strokes).

Nathan Kayonga won group E with 64 strokes ahead of Nathan Ndora Akankunda (77 strokes).

The mode of play was Texas Scramble.

The top performers (players and schools) were rewarded with certificates and trophies.

Nathan Kayonga happily shows off his certificate. He won group E

This was the second edition of the AFRIYEA Inter-schools’ golf competition.

Programes as tree-planting, communal cleaning and desilting of River Mpanga banks have been at the core.

In January this year, AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Toro club was rewarded with a special recognition at the 2023 Golf Environment Awards (GEAs) that have spanned for now 28 years.

Golf Environment Awards 2023: The special Recognition Award given to AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Toro club (Uganda)