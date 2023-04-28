Express FC and Wakiso Giants played out a one-draw on Friday in a closely contested affair at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Shariph Sheen Kimbowa gave the Purple Sharks the lead midway through the second half before Allan Kayiwa levelled matters moments later.

The game was cagey in the opening exchanges and neither side could find the back of the net in the first stanza.

The breakthrough came seven minutes after the hour mark with Kimbowa scoring off a sole run.

The lead for the visitors could only last for six minutes with Express getting the equalizer.

Joshua Akandwanaho was fouled in the box and Allan Kayiwa took the responsibility of converting the resultant penalty.

This was his eleventh goal of the campaign and he currently leads the scoring chart.

The draw means Express FC moved up to 8th position on 30 points while Wakiso Giants stay 7th with 31 points.