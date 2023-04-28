Overview: Godfrey Nsubuga registered a total of six birdies, 3 bogies and 9 par scores in the 18 holes played on round one of the 2023 Tanna Memorial Golf open championship in Tororo.

2023 Tanna Memorial Golf Championships:

Day 1 Leader : Godfrey Nsubuga – 69

: Godfrey Nsubuga – 69 Runners up: Christopher Basaliza – 73

Godfrey Nsubuga struck 3-under 69 during the opening round of the 2023 Tanna Memorial Golf championship at Tororo Golf club on Friday, April 28.

The handicap 5 national team player, a member of Mehta Golf club in Lugazi was in scintillating form on the round.

Nsubuga registered a total of six birdies, 3 bogies and 9 par scores in the 18 holes played.

He opened up with two successive birdies on the par 4 hole 1 and par-5 hole 2 before scratching par 5 hole 3.

Godfrey Nsubuga

How it progressed:

He bettered with a par score on par-4 hole 4, birdied par 3 hole 5, played level on two par 4 holes 6 and 7, birdied par 5 hole 8 and completed the front 9 with par-4 hole 9 for a total of 33.

For the back nine, he scratched par 3 hole 10, birdied par 5 hole 11, scored pars on 12, 13, 14 and 15, bogied par 4 hole 16, parred par 5 hole 15 and birdied par 5 hole 18 for a total of 69 on the day.

“I came to this tournament with high spirits and motivation. The course was in fine conditions given the earlier rains. It was smooth and this helped me play well” Nsubuga who last weekend finished at the 2023 Trans Nzoia tournament at Kitale in Kenya remarked.

He is four strokes ahead of Christopher Basaliza (73) and seven strokes better than Clovis Kasangaki (76).

Wycliff Wooya (78) and Deacon Ogolla (78) complete the top five after the first 18 holes.

Andrew Oketi (80), Reagan Akena (80), Nelson Ayiko (81), Godfrey Matata Onyango (82) and Mufti Musinguzi (86) are all in the top 10.

Frank Ochieng (91) and Lawrence Okwii (96) completed round one in the 11th and 12th positions respectively.

Round two tees off on Saturday, 29th April 2022 as early as 7:00 AM.

Nsubuga, Ogolla and Onyango will play in the man pressure group at 7:30 AM.