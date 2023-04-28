Overview: Pro Silver Opio scored 34 (2-under) on the front nine and improved to 32 (4-under) at the final 9 holes for a total gross mark of 66 at the 2023 Tanna Memorial Open in Tororo.

2023 Tanna Memorial Golf Championships (Professionals):

Winner: Silver Opio – 34, 32 (66)

Runners up:

Abraham Ainamani – 34, 37 (71)

Herman Mutaawe – 36, 35 (71)

Rodell Gaita – 35, 36 (71)

Silver Opio won the professional category of the 2023 Tanna Memorial Golf Open championship at Tororo Golf club on Friday, April 28.

The aggressive Entebbe club member scored 6-under 66 to topple the rest of the 15 other professionals.

He scored 34 (2-under) on the front nine and improved to 32 (4-under) at the final 9 holes for a total gross mark of 66.

Silver Opio won the 2023 Professional category of the Tanna Memorial Golf Open in Tororo, Eastern Uganda

Three golfers shared the second position with 1-under 71.

Abraham Ainamani (34 and 37), Herman Mutaawe (36 and 35) as well as Tadeo Rodell Gaita (35 and 36) all tied in second place to mark the cut and have a share of the Ug.shs 5,000,000 prize money kitty.

Other golfers:

Grace Kasango and Canary Kabise tied for 5th place on 1-over 73.

Muhamud Ismail (74), Hussein Bagalana (75), Abbey Bagalana (75) completed the top ten position.

Ashraf Bagalana (76), Emmanuel Ogwang (76), Brian Toolit (76), George Olayo (78), Davis Kato (79), Tom Jingo (80) and Bulhan Matovu (83) were the other scores for the professionals.

Meanwhile, the main event will climax on Saturday, 29th April 2023 with the second day for the gross players.

Godfrey Nsubuga struck 3-under 69 during the opening round on Friday.

The handicap 5 national team player, a member of Mehta Golf club in Lugazi was in scintillating form on the round, recording a total of six birdies, 3 bogies and 9 par scores in the 18 holes played.

“It is great to open up a good lead after round one. I will better my scores for day two as I target victory” Nsubuga noted.

Round two tees off as early as 7:00 AM.

Nsubuga, Ogolla and Onyango will play in the man pressure group at 7:30 AM.