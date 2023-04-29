KCCA will look to build on the massive win over SC Villa last weekend when they travel to Jinja to face Gaddafi on Saturday.

The game at Kakindu will be Jackson Mayanja’s second in charge and first away from home where KCCA have not been in fine form all season.

Mayanja who warns his charges that they must win all games to stand a chance of winning the title is optimistic of victory in Jinja although he is also aware of the task ahead.

“It will be a difficult game but one we must win if are to win the league title this season,” said Mayanja

KCCA have only managed four victories on the road something many pundits blame on the playing surfaces which is natural in comparison to their astro turf.

“I don’t know how the pitch is but that cant be an excuse because even Gaddafi will use the same,” Mayanja replied when asked about the conditions of Kakindu.

The Kasasiro will hope forwards Muhammad Shaban and Tshisungu Kankonde deliver the desired goals in the absence of injured club top scorer Rogers Mato.

The hosts, 10th on the table with 29 points will rely on Alex Kitaata for inspiration.

A win for KCCA could see them reclaim top spot from Villa in case the Jogoos fall to reigning champions Vipers at Wankulukuku.

Saturday 29th April 2023 Fixtures

URA FC Vs Maroons FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

SC Villa Vs Vipers SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Gaddafi FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)