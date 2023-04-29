Overview: According to the key brain behind this tournament, Santander L.Walker, part of the entry fee will be channeled to support AFRIYEA Golf Academy programmes in Fort Portal, Uganda.

Competition : AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda Africa Fundraiser

Venue: Gaudet Luce Golf & Leisure Complex – Worcestershire; Middle Ln, Hadzor – Droitwich Spa – UK

Date: Wednesday, 10th May 2023

Organizer: Golf Club Talk UK

Golf Club Talk UK Theme: Swing & Connect for the kids in Africa

The Golf Club Talk UK has confirmed a fundraiser for the AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda Africa.

This fundraising tournament will be held on Wednesday, 10th May 2023 at the Gaudet Luce Golf & Leisure Complex in Worcestershire, Middle Ln, Hadzor – Droitwich Spa (United Kingdom).

The tournament is organized by the Golf Club Talk UK under the theme “Swing & Connect for the kids in Africa”.

Training of young children how to play golf

Young boys under AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda talk golf tactics

This will be Golf Club Talk UK Golf Day where the 3-ball format (with a team) will be considered.

The registration fee is £45 per person and the day will include coffee and bacon roll on arrival for 18 holes.

The golfers are also assured of a two-course meal afterwards with prizes presentation.

According to the key brain behind this tournament, Santander L.Walker, part of the entry fee will be channeled to support AFRIYEA Golf Academy programmes in Fort Portal, Uganda.

Golf with Us is a program of @AfriyeaGolf -Uganda Africa aimed at promoting & driving participation in the game of golf in communities

This program provides a unique opportunity for every child to learn & play the game in a fun, friendly & engaging way.

Gaudet Luce Golf & Leisure Complex in Worcestershire

For starters, Golf with Us is a program of AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda Africa.

It is aimed at promoting and driving participation in the game of golf in communities. This program provides a unique opportunity for every child to learn & play the game in a fun, friendly & engaging way.

The AFRIYEA Golf Academy harnesses young golfers’ skills, fronts education and protection of the environment through nature conservation and management of solid wastes as plastics and polythene bags.

Collecting wastes by AFRIYEA Golf Academy and Uganda Pentecostal University students

Tree planting tree drive by AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Programes as tree-planting, communal cleaning and desilting of River Mpanga banks have been at the core.

In January this year, AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Toro club was rewarded with a special recognition at the 2023 Golf Environment Awards (GEAs) that have spanned for now 28 years.

A child digs up an improvised pin

Group photo for all participants in the AFRIEYA Kids Connect Golf at Toro Golf Club

AFRIYEA Golf Academy branding on an old door