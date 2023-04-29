Overview:
- Competition: AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda Africa Fundraiser
- Venue: Gaudet Luce Golf & Leisure Complex – Worcestershire; Middle Ln, Hadzor – Droitwich Spa – UK
- Date: Wednesday, 10th May 2023
- Organizer: Golf Club Talk UK
- Theme: Swing & Connect for the kids in Africa
This will be Golf Club Talk UK Golf Day where the 3-ball format (with a team) will be considered.
The registration fee is £45 per person and the day will include coffee and bacon roll on arrival for 18 holes.
The golfers are also assured of a two-course meal afterwards with prizes presentation.
According to the key brain behind this tournament, Santander L.Walker, part of the entry fee will be channeled to support AFRIYEA Golf Academy programmes in Fort Portal, Uganda.
For starters, Golf with Us is a program of AFRIYEA Golf Academy Uganda Africa.
It is aimed at promoting and driving participation in the game of golf in communities. This program provides a unique opportunity for every child to learn & play the game in a fun, friendly & engaging way.
The AFRIYEA Golf Academy harnesses young golfers’ skills, fronts education and protection of the environment through nature conservation and management of solid wastes as plastics and polythene bags.
Programes as tree-planting, communal cleaning and desilting of River Mpanga banks have been at the core.
In January this year, AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Toro club was rewarded with a special recognition at the 2023 Golf Environment Awards (GEAs) that have spanned for now 28 years.