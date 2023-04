Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Stanbic April 2023 Mug:

Overall winner: Paul Karemera – 65 Nett

Paul Karemera won the overall prize during the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) month of April 2023 mug at the par-72 course in Kampala on Saturday, 29th.

Karemera scored 66 nett to topple the rest of the players on the day to get rewarded with a mug and a Fly Dubai all expenses paid for return ticket.

John Katto rewards a female golfer

Paul Rukundo won group A

Other top performers:

Paul Rukundo scored 70 nett to win group A men ahead of Edgar Muzahura (72 nett – countback).

Emmanuel Wamimbi was group B winner with 67 nett, winning on countback ahead of Brian Kagezi.

Fred Sekyana (68 nett) was group C winner with Doshi Tushar with 70 nett countback.

John Katto (left) hands over a mug

Ladies:

Mackline Nsenga was winner in group A with 76 nett ahead of Gloria Mbaguta (78 countback).

Suzane Prada was winner in group B with 68 nett, a stroke better than Sarah Nduhukire (69).

Aloysius Bingi was the guest winner with 66 nett.

The monthly mug tournament is organized by the Uganda Golf Club – Kampala management, proudly sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda, among other partners.

Rewarding ceremony during the Stanbic April mug at Uganda Golf Club

