Saturday Results

SC Villa 1-0 Vipers

Gaddafi 0-1 KCCA

URA 2-3 Maroons

Julius Poloto came off the bench to score the winning goal as KCCA maintained their perfect start under Jackson Mayanja with a 1-0 win over Gaddafi in Kakindu.

The winger had come in the 54th minute in the place of Brian Majwega and scored the only goal of the game in the 73rd minute to keep KCCA in second position, just two points behind Villa who beat Vipers at Wankulukuku.

The win, KCCA’s second since Mayanja took over puts the Kasasiro on 44 points in 22 matches.

KCCA return to action on Tuesday with a home fixture against relegation bound Onduparaka before a trip to Kitende to face reigning champions Vipers on Friday night.

Elsewhere on the day, Maroons beat URA 3-2 in a five goal thriller in the early kick off at Lugazi.

League action returns on Monday with Wakiso Giants hosting BUL at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso.