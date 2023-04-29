Overview: Two golfers Deacon Ogolla and Wycliff Wooya scored 145 gross apiece to tie in second place, three strokes from champion Godfrey Nsubuga in Toror.

2023 Tanna Memorial Golf Championship:

Overall winner: Godfrey Nsubuga – 69, 73 (142)

Godfrey Nsubuga is the champion of the 2023 Tanna Memorial Golf open championship in Tororo municipality on Saturday, 29th April.

Nsubuga, a national team player scored 2-under 142 in 36 holes played over two rounds to topple the rest of the crop.

On day one, Nsubuga, a member at Mehta Club in Lugazi scored 3-under 69 to establish a four stroke lead heading to the final day.

During day two action, he was 1-over 73 to amass 2-under 142 gross.

“I am humbled to have won the 2023 Tanna Memorial Golf Open. I thank the rest of my fellow players for the competition. In a special way, I thank the organizers and sponsors of this tournament” he remarked.

How Nsubuga won:

On day one, Nsubuga registered a total of six birdies, 3 bogies and 9 par scores in the 18 holes played.

He opened up with two successive birdies on the par 4 hole 1 and par-5 hole 2 before scratching par 5 hole 3.

He bettered with a par score on par-4 hole 4, birdied par 3 hole 5, played level on two par 4 holes 6 and 7, birdied par 5 hole 8 and completed the front 9 with par-4 hole 9 for a total of 33.

For the back nine, he scratched par 3 hole 10, birdied par 5 hole 11, scored pars on 12, 13, 14 and 15, bogied par 4 hole 16, parred par 5 hole 15 and birdied par 5 hole 18 for a total of 69 on the day.

Godfrey Nsubuga concentrates before swinging off

Day two:

On day two, he had only three birdies (6, 16 and 18), 12 pars (2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 17) with a double bogey on 1 and two bogies on holes 5 and 7.

Two golfers Deacon Ogolla and Wycliff Wooya scored 145 gross apiece to tie in second place, three strokes from Nsubuga.

Clovis Kasangaki (148) and Christopher Basaliza (153) were in the top five positions.

Meanwhile, Silver Opio won the professional category played over 18 holes on Friday.

A member at Entebbe club, Opio came top ahead of the rest of the other professionals with a phenomenal 6-under 66 in 18 holes’ action.