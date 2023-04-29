Saturday Results

SC Villa 1-0 Vipers

Gaddafi 0-1 KCCA

URA 2-3 Maroons

SC Villa recovered from back to back defeats to beat champions Vipers 1-0 at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku on Saturday to leave the race for the title wide open.

Charles Bbaale scored the only goal of the game in the first half in a well-attended clash.

The forward headed home a brilliant chipped ball from Man of the match Travis Mutyaba to ensure Villa remain top of the standings with 46 points after 24 matches.

Villa were the better team overall especially in the first half where they dominated proceedings with Ivan Sserubiri, Mutyaba and Hamza Mulambuzi run the show in the midfield.

Bbale, the club’s top scorer with ten goals should have scored in the first minute but his shot from outside area went just wide.

He had another chance saved when set up by Ivan Bogere who robbed Hilary Mukundane of possession as Villa went close.

The goal arrived in the 33rd minute when a brilliant inter-play on the edge saw Vipers defender fail to clear their lines and Mutyaba clever pass was put home by Bbaale.

Before the break, defender Livingstone Mulondo suffered a bad injury after colliding with Mutyaba and was rushed to hospital with U-20 international Rogers Torach taking his position.

Vipers had an improved second half as Vipers sat back and played on the break but failed to create meaningful opportunities despite the introduction of Karim Watambala, Martin Kizza and Cromwell Rwothomio.

Karim Ndugwa headed their best chance of the day on the cross bar late on as the Jogoos held on to win.

Vipers stay 3rd on the table with 39 points but have three games in hand over the Jogoos.

They return to action on Tuesday at home to Gaddafi who fell to KCCA 1-0 at Kakindu before hosting the Kasasiro on Friday night at Kitende.

Villa will meanwhile pay a visit to stubborn Maroons who saw off URA in a five goal thriller at Lugazi on Wednesday next week.