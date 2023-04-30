Ahead of his side’s visit to Wakiso Giants, Coach Simeon Masaba has sounded positive.
The former Uganda Cranes right back is yet to garner a win in his tenure since replacing Alex Isabirye and will be desperate to get one at Wakiso Giants who are also not in good form at the moment.
“For now, we are happy that goals have started to come which has been a problem in the past but we now must defend well,” said Masaba. “Thankfully, our opponents have also not been in good form although it’s never easy to pick points from their backyard,” he added.
The Jinja based side come into the game on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Soltilo Bright Stars while the Purple Sharks also drew 1-1 with Express FC at Wankulukuku.
Hosts will hope on form forward Shariph Kimbowa dons his scoring boot as he did on Friday.
In the previous seven meetings, both sides have equal share of victories with three and a draw.
A win will lift John Ayala’s side from 8th to 5th on the log while three points will take BUL to 4th position.
The two are separated by just a single point with BUL on 32 while their day’s hosts are on 31.
Match Day 26 weekly fixtures
Monday May 1st, 2023
- Wakiso Giants vs BUL – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium 4pm
Tuesday May 2nd, 2023
- KCCA vs Onduparaka – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm
- Vipers vs Gaddafi – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm
Wednesday May 3rd, 2023
- Maroons vs SC Villa – Luzira 4pm
- Arua Hill vs Express FC – Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm
- Blacks Power vs URA – Lira 4pm
- Bright Stars vs Busoga United – Kavumba Recreation Ground 2pm
Friday May 4, 2023
- Vipers SC vs KCCA – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm