Ahead of his side’s visit to Wakiso Giants, Coach Simeon Masaba has sounded positive.

The former Uganda Cranes right back is yet to garner a win in his tenure since replacing Alex Isabirye and will be desperate to get one at Wakiso Giants who are also not in good form at the moment.

“For now, we are happy that goals have started to come which has been a problem in the past but we now must defend well,” said Masaba. “Thankfully, our opponents have also not been in good form although it’s never easy to pick points from their backyard,” he added.

Team news and footage ahead of WAKISO GIANTS.

👇👇👇https://t.co/xmv21ZIDUr — Bul football club (@Bulfc1) April 30, 2023

The Jinja based side come into the game on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw with Soltilo Bright Stars while the Purple Sharks also drew 1-1 with Express FC at Wankulukuku.

Hosts will hope on form forward Shariph Kimbowa dons his scoring boot as he did on Friday.

In the previous seven meetings, both sides have equal share of victories with three and a draw.

A win will lift John Ayala’s side from 8th to 5th on the log while three points will take BUL to 4th position.

The two are separated by just a single point with BUL on 32 while their day’s hosts are on 31.

Match Day 26 weekly fixtures

Monday May 1st, 2023

Wakiso Giants vs BUL – Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium 4pm

Tuesday May 2nd, 2023

KCCA vs Onduparaka – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Vipers vs Gaddafi – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm

Wednesday May 3rd, 2023

Maroons vs SC Villa – Luzira 4pm

Arua Hill vs Express FC – Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm

Blacks Power vs URA – Lira 4pm

Bright Stars vs Busoga United – Kavumba Recreation Ground 2pm

Friday May 4, 2023

Vipers SC vs KCCA – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm