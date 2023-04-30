Overview: West Nile Golf Club - Arua will host the first ever West Nile Ladies Open in May 2023 and the West Nile Open (June). The West Nile Open returns since 2019.

West Nile Ladies Open : 26 th – 27 th May 2023

: 26 – 27 May 2023 West Nile Open: 14 th – 17 th June 2023

14 – 17 June 2023 At West Nile Golf Club, Arua city

A round of golf or two at a countryside golfing amenity remains as a memorable experience as a successful tour expedition.

The miles away from the city hustles, thick traffic and heavy noise pollution, around in the countryside is very tranquil.

The West Nile Golf Course in the northwestern city of Arua lies about 430 Kilometers away from the capital, Kampala. It, therefore, would be an ideal destination for any ardent golfer to travel and play there.

This May and June, the West Nile golf course will host two signature tournaments; the inaugural West Nile Ladies Open and the annual West Nile Open championship.

Obiga Omia, captain of West Nile Golf Club – Arua

Omia Obiga, the captain at West Nile Golf Club, is eager and keen prior to these two championships officially endorsed on the calendar of Uganda Golf Union (UGU).

According to Obiga, the course is currently undergoing a major face-lift ahead of the two championships.

The West Nile Golf Club will host the first ever West Nile Ladies Open in May and the West Nile Open (June). The West Nile Open returns since 2019. Therefore, the course is being put right with works on the Tee-boxes, fairways and rough areas. Omia Obiga, Captain – West Nile Golf Club – Arua

Obiga Omia, captain West Nile Golf Club

The West Nile Golf Club in Arua city is being prepared to host the inaugural West Nile Ladies Open (26th-27th May 2023), as well as the West Nile Golf Open (14th-17th June 2023). ⛳🏌🏿‍♀️🏌🏿‍♂️🇺🇬#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/sKi67lOdCV — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) April 28, 2023

For starters, the first edition of the West Nile Ladies will happen on the 26th and 27th of May 2023.

The two female professionals in the country, Flavia Namakula and Irene Nakalembe, will take part in the Ladies Open.

Flavia Namakula Credit: Don Mugabi Irene Nakalembe

Then from June 14th to 17th, there will be the West Nile Open which returns for the first time since 2019.

The would-be subsequent three editions were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professionals in the mix

Obiga has confirmed that the professional players will be in action (kitty to be communicated in the due course).

“We shall have the professional players teeing off first before the gross, ladies, seniors and general group. We expect to host a successful event,” Obiga adds.

The West Nile Golf Course is strategically located with easy accessibility for golfers from the entire West Nile region, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This course has natural terrain challenges and a stream and stiff fairways.