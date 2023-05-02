KCCA will reclaim top spot from SC Villa after over a month if they get a routine win over visiting Onduparaka on Tuesday at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

Jackson Mayanja’s men come into the game second on the table with 44 points and a win will see them take over from SC Villa who are not in action until Wednesday.

Rogers Mato and Usama Arafat could return to the Kasasiro squad after missing the last fixture, the 1-0 win over Gaddafi at Kakindu.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mayanja stated; “We have got the games coming in thick and fast and that means we have got to have squad rotation.

“I believe in these players and I will give everyone a chance so long as they are fit and ready to play. It is up to the players to show that they can step up and compete for slots on the team.”

KCCA have won nine games in the past twelve meetings losing just once – the first game in 2016.

Tuesday May 2nd, 2023

KCCA vs Onduparaka – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Vipers vs Gaddafi – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm

Wednesday May 3rd, 2023

Maroons vs SC Villa – Luzira 4pm

Arua Hill vs Express FC – Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm

Blacks Power vs URA – Lira 4pm

Bright Stars vs Busoga United – Kavumba Recreation Ground 2pm

Friday May 4, 2023

Vipers SC vs KCCA – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm