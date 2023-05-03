Overview: Amus College School will open up the campaign against Fortportal S.S on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 at Nyakasura 1 playground.

Amus College Bukedea School head coach Nimrod Kintu has attested that he has respect for all the seven teams in group where he was pooled.

Group E has Wakiso giants Buddo S.S as the top seeds.

The other schools in the pool are Mbale Progressive, debutants Mityana S.S, Alere S.S, FortPortal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya and Amus College – Bukedea.

“I have respect for every team in group E” he remarked.

Nimrod Charles Kintu during an interview Credit: George Katongole

“The time to show what we have prepared from the last championship in Arua until this year’s championship in Fort Portal is now. We have had the best team building process and ready to compete” the vastly experienced coach added.

Amus College School will open up the campaign against Fortportal S.S on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 at Nyakasura 1 playground.

On the same day, Buddo S.S will face Mbale Progressive School at the Bukwali playground (9 AM).

The national draws for the 2023 USSSA Football boys championship were held at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo on Wednesday, May 3.

There are 8 groups (A to H) with 8 teams each. Schools start reporting at Nyakasura School, starting on the 6th May 2023 and the tournament will climax on 20th May 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende from Wakiso region is the reigning champion.

Full Groups:

A : St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International

B : Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School

: Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School C: Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara

Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St Kalemba, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive E: Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Alere S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea

Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St James Dzaipi, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College G: Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School

