Tuesday Results

Vipers 2-0 Gaddafi

KCCA 2-2 Onduparaka

Abubaker Lawal and Lumala Abdu scored in the first and second half respectively as Vipers bounced back from defeat at SC Villa to beat Gaddafi 2-0 at Kitende on Tuesday.

The Nigerian import broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute with a beautiful strike from just within the area following a brilliant cutback from his skipper Milton Karisa.

In the second half, Lumala who had replaced Martin Kizza in the 68th minute sealed off the victory with a finish from close range in the 77th minute.

The goal was greeted by deafening noise from a capacity crowd inside St. Mary’s stadium and by teammates.

Victory ensured the reigning champions kept leaders Villa and KCCA in check as they move to 42 points, four and three behind respectively.

With KCCA drawing 2-2 with Onduparaka, it leaves the gigantic clash between the Venoms and Kasasiro on Friday poised.