School holidays are periods reserved for the children to relax their brains after a grueling time with class work.

Holidays are meant to create room for the children to learn new things outside of the classroom, make new friends, and try their favorite sports.

For some good years now, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy holiday golf program has been moving from strength to strength.

The program has been providing children of all abilities to play the game of golf in a fun and professional way with some of the top instructors who deliver the lessons to the children.

Young golfer swings off at Afriyea Golf Academy

As the AFRIYEA school holiday golf training tees- off on Monday, May 8th 2023 at Toro Club in Fort Portal, junior golfers across the region are gearing up for an exciting and adventurous summer.

The program is tailored to cater to the needs of both new and advancing students, including more experienced juniors, with specific packages offered to cater to diverse learning interests and requirements.

Grab your clubs, bring your A-game, and let’s hit the green at Toro Club in Fort Portal to learn, grow, and have fun with AFRIYEA GOLF ACADEMY- UGANDA. The academy prides itself in offering a golf program that not only nurtures and develops young golfers’ skills but also instills in them a passion for the sport, teaching them its value and benefits beyond the course. AFRIYEA Golf Academy Statement

A young golfer is shown how to grip the club

A young golfer decently chips the ball to approach the greens

Over the years, the academy has witnessed tremendous growth in its junior golfers, with many advancing to higher levels of play.

This year’s holiday program promises to top the previous ones and provide an environment for growth and fun.

The academy is confident that the young golfers will benefit significantly from the training and come back with improved versions of themselves.

Group of young golfers pose off at AFRIEYA Golf Academy