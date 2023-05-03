SC Villa yet again lost further ground in their ambitions to win this year’s Uganda Premier League title after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Maroons on Wednesday. This was the third defeat in the last four games.

The Jogoos will rue the several chances created on the day but equally, Maroons had goalkeeper Simon Tamale to thank for the game defining saves he made.

The closely contested game had defensive midfielder and Maroons captain of the day Ronald Orombi create the difference with his ferocious strike being the decisive moment of the game.

Orombi struck home at the half hour mark when Deogratious Ojok’s cut back found him outside the box and the former struck the ball with full force into the top right corner.

SC Villa had Charles Bbale, Ivan Bogere, Travis Mutyaba and Joseph Kafumbe all coming close but goalkeeper Tamale who eventually was named man of the match denied them at different levels.

The loss means SC Villa remain on top with 46 points but have little control because both KCCA FC and Vipers SC who are second and third respectively have games in hand.

Maroons FC on the other hand move up to fifth place on 36 points in 24 games.