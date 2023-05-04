Mbarara City FC put up a five-star performance to obliterate Adjumani Town Council on Thursday at Kakyeka Stadium.

Adjumani consequently suffered the drop to join Northern Gateway who also got relegated last week.

The Ankole Lions were in roaring mode, sweeping aside Adjumani with a 5-0 win.

Striker Henry Kitegenyi led the way in causing the damage, scoring a hat trick on the day.

The three goals took his tally to 19 this season, three behind leading goal scorer Dennis Omedi.

The other goals for Mbarara City were scored by Seiri Arigumaho and Jamie Nvule.

Today’s win leaves Mbarara City in second place on 54 points, one behind leaders Kitara who won 5-1 against Soroti City.

On the other hand, Adjumani Town Council at 26 points cannot stay afloat even if they win their remaining games.

With two games to the end of the season, Mbarara City find themselves in a good position to return to top flight football.

It should be noted that the top three teams will get promotion to the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League.