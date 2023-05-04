Fresh Diary Secondary School Games 2023

Ntare School, Mbarara City

May 7th -15th 2023

Girls‘ Football

Reigning Champions of the Fresh Diary Secondary School Football Girls Championship, St. Noa Girls SS – Zzana have landed a fair group in the draws for the 2023 edition conducted on Thursday in Lugogo.

Under the tutelage of former Uganda Cranes Defender Jimmy Mukubya, St. Noa will be seeking to retain the title they won last year at Pece Memorial Stadium in Gulu City.

The Zzana based side are pooled in Group A alongside Masaka Secondary School who will likely be the only opposition for the holders. The two are the favourites to make it out of this group.

The other schools in Group A include Highway Sironko, Kiyinyi Memorial School, Boni Consili and Nyabubare.

Record Champions and last year’s runners up Kawempe Muslim will hope to win the crown for a tenth time. Under Uganda U20 Women’s National Team coach Ayub Khalifa, they are placed in Group H alongside Panyandoli, Buhobe SS, Bishop Maraka, Moroto High School and Sheema Girls School.

2018 Champions Gadafi Integrated Academy are placed in Group D with King of Kings, Bunya SS, Mukono Parents, Rev Jabulani and Bishop Comboni.

Group E looks the toughest on paper with two teams featuring in the FUFA Women Super League namely Rines SS and Uganda Martyrs Lubaga. The same group has Shammah High School, Ryakasinga CHE, Ngora High School and Christ School.

This year’s edition will be hosted by Ntare School in Mbarara city between 7th to 15th May 2023.

Full Groups

Group A

St. Noa Girls

Masaka Secondary School

Highway Sironko

Kiyinyi Memorial School

Boni Consili

Nyabubare

Group B

Restore Leadership

Mukono Kings High School

Lamminais Masaka

Our Saviour

Kateremu Secondary School

Moyo Stars

Group C

Sacred Heart SS

Katikakamu SDA Nakaseke

St. Charles Kasasa

St. Malico

Mubende Army SS

God Cares High School

Group D

King of Kings

Bunya SS

Mukono Parents

Gadafi Integrated Academy

Rev Jabulani

Bishop Comboni

Group E

Rines Secondary School

Shammah High School

Ryakasinga CHE

Ngora High School

Uganda Martyrs Lubaga

Christ School

Group F

Amus College

Kangole High School

Omega Christian

Kicwamba

Kashenyi SS Kigezi

Bugisu High School

Group G

Olila High School

Shuuku Vocational

Kayindi Secondary School

Aiden College

Biyaya Secondary School

Namutumba SS

Group H

Kawempe Muslim

Panyandoli

Buhobe SS

Bishop Maraka

Moroti High School

Sheema Girls School