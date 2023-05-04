Fresh Diary Secondary School Games 2023
Ntare School, Mbarara City
May 7th -15th 2023
Girls‘ Football
Reigning Champions of the Fresh Diary Secondary School Football Girls Championship, St. Noa Girls SS – Zzana have landed a fair group in the draws for the 2023 edition conducted on Thursday in Lugogo.
Under the tutelage of former Uganda Cranes Defender Jimmy Mukubya, St. Noa will be seeking to retain the title they won last year at Pece Memorial Stadium in Gulu City.
The Zzana based side are pooled in Group A alongside Masaka Secondary School who will likely be the only opposition for the holders. The two are the favourites to make it out of this group.
The other schools in Group A include Highway Sironko, Kiyinyi Memorial School, Boni Consili and Nyabubare.
Record Champions and last year’s runners up Kawempe Muslim will hope to win the crown for a tenth time. Under Uganda U20 Women’s National Team coach Ayub Khalifa, they are placed in Group H alongside Panyandoli, Buhobe SS, Bishop Maraka, Moroto High School and Sheema Girls School.
2018 Champions Gadafi Integrated Academy are placed in Group D with King of Kings, Bunya SS, Mukono Parents, Rev Jabulani and Bishop Comboni.
Group E looks the toughest on paper with two teams featuring in the FUFA Women Super League namely Rines SS and Uganda Martyrs Lubaga. The same group has Shammah High School, Ryakasinga CHE, Ngora High School and Christ School.
This year’s edition will be hosted by Ntare School in Mbarara city between 7th to 15th May 2023.
Full Groups
Group A
- St. Noa Girls
- Masaka Secondary School
- Highway Sironko
- Kiyinyi Memorial School
- Boni Consili
- Nyabubare
Group B
- Restore Leadership
- Mukono Kings High School
- Lamminais Masaka
- Our Saviour
- Kateremu Secondary School
- Moyo Stars
Group C
- Sacred Heart SS
- Katikakamu SDA Nakaseke
- St. Charles Kasasa
- St. Malico
- Mubende Army SS
- God Cares High School
Group D
- King of Kings
- Bunya SS
- Mukono Parents
- Gadafi Integrated Academy
- Rev Jabulani
- Bishop Comboni
Group E
- Rines Secondary School
- Shammah High School
- Ryakasinga CHE
- Ngora High School
- Uganda Martyrs Lubaga
- Christ School
Group F
- Amus College
- Kangole High School
- Omega Christian
- Kicwamba
- Kashenyi SS Kigezi
- Bugisu High School
Group G
- Olila High School
- Shuuku Vocational
- Kayindi Secondary School
- Aiden College
- Biyaya Secondary School
- Namutumba SS
Group H
- Kawempe Muslim
- Panyandoli
- Buhobe SS
- Bishop Maraka
- Moroti High School
- Sheema Girls School