Kitara Football Club brightened their chances of earning promotion and clinching the FUFA Big League title after earning a comfortable win over Soroti City FC.

The game played at Kigaaya Playground in Hoima, saw the Royals win 5-1 to keep their summit status intact.

A brace from Paul Mucureezi and George Ssenkaaba, Edison Agondeze and Paddy Muhumuza scored a goal each to guide Kitara to victory.

Mucureezi who also scored in the previous game against Luweero United opened the scores with a beautiful free kick at the half hour mark.

At the stroke of halftime, the visitors levelled matters capitalizing on a howler by goalkeeper Farouk Yawe.

However, the home side returned recharged after recess to score three more goals and claim all three points.

Mucureezi restored the lead six minutes after recess before Ssenkaaba stretched it further with the third goal of the day, four minutes later.

With three minutes to the end of the game, Agondeze got the fourth before Muhumuza put the icing on the cake.

Victory means Kitara move to 55 points with two games to the end of the season.

Adjumani Town Council on the other hand remain second from bottom on 26 points and will have to win all their remaining games to beat the drop.