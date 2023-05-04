Overview: The Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kampala city will host the first leg of the national regional tournaments with the Central leg on Saturday, 6th May 2023.

Competition : The seniors’ golf tournament (Central)

: The seniors’ golf tournament (Central) Date : Saturday, 6 th May 2023

: Saturday, 6 May 2023 Venue : Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

: Uganda Golf Club, Kampala Format of play: Medal

The tournament was officially launched by the executive committee members of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Association (USGA) on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the UGC terraces.

Charles Katarikawe, chairman of the Uganda Seniors Golfing Association addressed the media flanked by the other members of the executive.

Uganda Seniors Golfing Association chairman Charles Katakarikwe addresses the media at Uganda Golf Club on Thursday, 4th May 2023

Katarikawe whose executive came into force on 3rd March 2023 highlighted about the objectives of USGA to include promotion of golf among the members, organize competitions and uphold traditions of golf in the country.

He noted that the regional championships for the seniors will be played in the different corners of the country.

On 6th May 2023, we have the central open championship in Kampala at Uganda Golf Club. This will be followed by another on 10th June 2023 in the Western region (Mbarara Club), 8th July 2023 in North (Lira) and 16th September 2023 in Eastern region (Tororo Club).

Nansur Bulhan, the vice president of Uganda Seniors Golfing Association remarked that the seniors’ scope is not only limited within Uganda, but also in the region and beyond Africa with the latest trip being that in Turkey.

Grace Kabonero and Pro Arthur Gakwandi during the press conference at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Grace Kabonero, the only woman on the executive committee urged more ladies to join the sport of golf.

“I appeal to more women to join the golf sport. This is a good sport for exercising and networking. For the aged ones, they should join the Uganda Seniors Golfing Association to make the association more vibrant”

Christex Garment Industry, Crown Beverages, Uganda Seniors Golfing Association are some of the partners to make this tournament a success.

There will be various prizes to give out to the outstanding performers in a tournament whose mode of play is medal.