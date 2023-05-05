Previous Winners:

2022-Olila H.S

2019-Olila High School

2018-Jinja Secondary School

2017-Jinja Secondary School

The 2023 girls’ schools cricket week will be happening in Soroti City the 1st time the event has been taken away from Kampala.

Last year Uganda Cricket Association held the boys’ schools cricket week event in Jinja City and in a bid to foster the growth of the game away from Kampala the girls’ edition has gone to Soroti City.

Uganda Cricket Association justified in their decision of taking the game to Soroti City because the new city has produced some exciting girls talent since 2014 with some of the core of the Victoria Pearls and U-19 girls coming from Soroti.

Proscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo, Esther Iloku, Phiona Khulume and Sarah Akiteng are all from Soroti City and having the tournament in their backyard should inspire the little ones taking up the game.

Olila High School’s back-to-back winners from 2019 and 2022 will defend their title on home soil and will face some competition for the home fans with two-time finalists Light SSS as well as newcomers St Mary’s Madera the schools from the region.

The competition out of Soroti will most definitely come from record winners Jinja SSS who lost in the final last year to Olila High School but since the return of Habib Mugalula, they are a completely different side.

The other schools from the Nile Region include Lord’s Meade Vocational School, Victoria High School and Iganga SSS.

Masaka SSS will be the lone representatives from Masaka and with Proscovia Alako on their side, they will be a force of nature as well.

Coach Yusuf Nanga is yet to taste success with his team but he knows they are not far from their competition.

Kilembe SSS and Mt Rwenzori Girls will be the western region representatives while the Central region will have Ndejje SSS and St Johns Mukono.

The games will be at four different venues in Soroti, Teso College has two playing surfaces, the Soroti Cricket Academy ground in town will also host games and a newly laid surface at St Mary’s Madera.

All the schools will be staying at St Mary’s Madera, the tournament will run from May 6th-13th.