Mathematically, the Nile Special Rugby Premier League 2023 season is still any of Kobs’, Pirates’ or Heathens’ to win. But realistically, it’s just between Kobs and Pirates who are both three points ahead of Heathens.

To defend their title, Heathens will need misfortune to befall both of their archrivals in the remaining two matches. Earlier this week, the coach and captain admitted they had conceded already.

On the other hand, Kobs and Pirates say they are taking it one match at a time, but logic suggests both are keeping a keen eye on the trophy.

Round seventeen this Saturday is going to be the final bend in what has been a close race, especially between the two.

Full Round 17 Fixtures:

1 p.m.: Toyota Buffaloes vs Rams at Kyakdondo Rugby Club

3 p.m: Platinum Credit Heathens vs Plascon Mongers at Kyadondo Rugby Club

4 p.m.: Jinja Hippos vs Rhinos at Damwaters Rugby Club

4 p.m: Stanbic Black Pirates vs Walukuba Barbarians at Kings Park

4 p.m.: Kobs vs Impis at Legends Rugby Grounds

Kobs will host Impis at Legends while Pirates will host Walukuba at Kings Park. Both matches will kick off at 4 p.m. EAT.

Although both Kobs and Pirates have done well in their absence since February, the Uganda Men’s Sevens players’ return from national duty is a timely boost.

In the first round, Kobs comfortably beat Impis by 66-03 at The Graveyard, Makerere. Pirat laboured for a 25-13 victory at the Abel Dhaira Memorial Stadium.

A win (with a bonus point) will keep both teams level before they meet in the season finale.

What stands between them are two bottom-half teams who, on their day, can be devastatingly stubborn.