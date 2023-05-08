St. Noa Girls SS Zzana made a perfect start to their title defence with a convincing win against Masaka SS as the 2023 Fresh Diary Secondary School Games got underway at Ntare School on Monday in Mbarara.

In the game played at Ntare School main stadium, St. Noa ran riot, winning 5-0 to set the tone in Group A.

Slyvia Kabene scored a brace while Imelda Kasemire, Maureen Kitimbo and Yudaya Najjemba added a goal each.

Masaka SS under the stewardship of new coach Isma Mukiibi hardly put up a fight.

It should be noted that St. Noa won their first ever title last year in Gulu and they eventually went ahead to lift the East Africa crown as well.

The Zzana based school is in Group A alongside Masaka SS, Highway Sironko, Kiyinyi Memorial School, Boni Consili and Nyabubare SS.