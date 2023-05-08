The heavens opened on the afternoon of Day 2 of the Girls Schools Cricket Week happening in Soroti City but they didn’t affect the favourites as Ndejje had wrapped their business winning by 6 wickets against Rwenzori Girls.

This was their second win of the tournament that kept them on top of Group A. The defending champions Olila High School won the Soroti derby comfortably by 8 wickets against Light SSS and also remained unbeaten.

Jinja SSS were pushed by Kilembe but their experience came through winning by 3 wickets but a performance that head coach Habib Mugalula wont be very happy with. The record winners have now won three out of three so far in Soroti City.

In the battle of new comers, Kilembe SSS defeated St Mary’s Madera while Iganga SSS defeated Gulu High School all via D/L due to the afternoon shower. Light SSS recovered in the afternoon to defeat St John’s Mukono by 21 runs via D/L.

The action will continue tomorrow in Soroti at four different venues.

Day 3 Fixtures

Morning

St Mary’s Madera v Masaka SSS – Fr Hilders

Lords Meade Vocational v Jinja SSS – Madera

Lights SSS v Ndejje SSS – TCA 1

Gulu v Olila High – TCA 2

Afternoon

Olila High v Ndejje SSS – Fr Hilders

Lords Meade Vocational v Masaka SSS

Gulu High School v Light SSS – TCA 1

St John’s Mukono v Rwenzori Girls – TCA 2