Overview: Ronald Rugumayo has boldly acknowledged that it was a great learning experience that leaves him a better golfer going forward for future competition.

Two Uganda professional golfers Ronald Rugumayo and Marvin Kibirige tested the Sunshine Tour experience for the very first time at the 2023 FBC Zimbabwe Open.

The two golfers only played two rounds before bowing out, after failure to make the treasured cut at the Royal Harare Golf club in Harare city.

Rugumayo scored +9 in the first two rounds (79 and 74) whilst Kibirige was +12 with 76 and 80 in the only two rounds of 36 holes played.

Ronald Rugumayo

Rugumayo has boldly acknowledged that it was a great learning experience that leaves him a better golfer going forward.

“It is always a learning experience. I had a tough comeback to do considering that I had a bad start on Day 1. I must be consistent with my Day 1 performances in the next tournaments am playing on the tour. I need more practice to perfect” Rugumayo stated.

Rugumayo has now set attention towards the ZANACO Masters 2023 (18th to 21st May) at Lusaka Golf Club.

Marvin Kibirige

Meanwhile, South African Neil Schietekat, currently ranked 469th in the whole world won the 2023 ZIM open with -11.

Schietekat scored a total gross of 277 in four rounds with 67, 69, 66 and 75.

Another South African, Jaco Ahlers (with a world ranking of 262) came second with -7 (281) for 71, 69, 71 and 70.

Jacques de Villiers (South Africa) came third with -7 scoring 67, 70, 76, 68 for a total gross of 281.

Greek-man Peter Karmis was fourth on the leaderboard with -7 (281), scoring 67, 73, 71 and 70 over the four rounds.

South African pro Ryan Van Velzen (with a world ranking of 673) completed the top five with -6 for a total gross of 282 (72, 70, 72 and 68).

Kenya’s Muthai Kibugu is the only East African professional who made the cut with a joint position of 33, scoring +5 in four rounds.

Kibugu scored 72, 74, 70 and 77 for a total gross of 293.