Results

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 Vipers

Emmanuel Loki scored midway the second half to hand Soltilo Bright Stars a 1-0 win over Vipers who miss a chance to move top.

The South Sudan international scored the winner in the 62nd minute in a fixture Hassan Matovu was named Man of the Match for his match winning saves.

Vipers who remain second on the 15-team table standings missed a chance to overtake SC Villa as they remain on 45 points, one behind the Jogoos who have played one more game.

Maximum points lift to 7th position on the table with 35 points, same points with 6th placed URA.

Vipers will play again on Friday away to Onduparaka while Bright Stars will play Wakiso Giants on May 16 at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium.