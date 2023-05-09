Proscovia Alako showed her class with a record-breaking 198 not out off 78 balls that included 21 boundaries and 13 sixes as Masaka SSS put Lord’s Meade Vocational School to the sword posting a record score of 270/1 in their 20 overs.

Masaka SSS is one of the favourites to win the tournament due to the star quality of just one player.

Masaka had picked up a win in the morning by 75 runs against St Mary’s Girls Madera to make it two in two for them and keep them in contention of finishing top of Group B as they chase the top spot with Jinja SSS.

Unbeaten Ndejje SSS after two days of cricket were on the wrong side of history as they were cleaned up for the second-lowest total in girls’ school’s cricket week history only managing to collect six runs in pursuit of 96 runs.

Coach Sharma Mukwaya and his girls were poor on the day but much better than the result.

Defending Champions Olila High School remained unbeaten after picking up two wins against newcomers Gulu High School and Ndejje SSS.

The two wins keep the defending champions with a perfect four-in-four in the tournament and stay firming on top of Group A.

Light SSS closely follow in second place in Group B after a perfect day for them defeating Ndejje SSS and Gulu High School.

On the final day for the group games Jinja SSS and Masaka SSS will be battling for Group B table leader as they two meet in the afternoon.

As we get to the business end of the tournament the cream is slowly separating from the rest with the likes of Jinja SSS, Light SSS, Masaka SSS and the defending champions Olila High School looking like the clear favourites for the title.