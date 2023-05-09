Tuesday Results

Gaddafi 0-0 Maroons

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-0 Vipers SC

Simon Tamale registered his eleventh clean sheet of the season in a goalless draw between Maroons and Gaddafi at Kakindu stadium, Jinja.

The goalkeeper has been in superb form since joining the Luzira based side from Bright Stars and has since won several Man of the Match of the accolades.

A point leaves either side unchanged from their respective positions with Maroons staying 5th with 37 points while Gaddafi are 11th, seven points apart with three games left.

Up next for Maroons is a home game against bottom of the log Onduparaka on May 16th while be away to second from base Blacks Power on the same day.

In the day’s early kick off, Vipers were beaten 1-0 by Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba, a defeat that leaves them second with 45 points, one behind leaders SC Villa.