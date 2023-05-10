Result

BUL 0-0 Arua Hill

BUL’s winless run in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League stretched to eleven games following a goalless stalemate with Arua Hill at Njeru.

The Jinja based side last tasted victory in December when they beat Maroons 5-0 at the same venue.

They have since lost four and drawn seven of their league games and only beat Villa and Onduparaka in the Uganda Cup during the same time.

Despite the stalemate, Simeon Masaba’s men remain 8th on the log with 34 points after 25 games while Arua Hill are 4th on 38 points.

BUL welcome KCCA in their next match on May 16 while Arua Hill will also be at home to relegation fighting Busoga United on the same day.