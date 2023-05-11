Overview: Absa Bank Uganda will contribute UGX 133,198,000 towards the 2023 Captain's Bell golf tournament at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala.

The 2023 Captain’s Bell golf tournament will be played on Saturday, 20th May at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

Just like in 2022, Absa Bank Uganda will once again sponsor this tournament that has professioals and amateurs.

The bank officially announced a UGX 133,198,000 sponsorship package for the 2023 edition at the Uganda Golf Club on Thursday, 11th May 2023.

Presentation of the dummy cheque by absa Bank Uganda to Uganda Golf Club committee heads

Every year, the Captain’s Bell Tournament is hosted by the Uganda Golf Club to officially usher in the club’s newly elected Captain and his committee.

The 2023/24 committee is led by captain Emmanuel Wamala and his vice-Captain Paul Fitzgerald Nuwagaba, who have been re-elected to lead the committee.

I am proud to be standing here to, once again, announce our support for the Captain’s Bell tournament. This sponsorship is yet another opportunity for us to demonstrate our deep sense of respect for the game of golf in Uganda through the rich tradition that is the ringing of the Captain’s Bell. We take great pride in the fact that we are a true proponent of the game of golf in Uganda, and it is through partnerships like the one we are strengthening here today that we can continue having an impact that will be felt for generations to come, in line with our new purpose – which is to empower Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time. Mumba Kalifungwa, Managing Director Absa Bank Uganda

Mumba Kalifungwa, Managing Director Absa Bank Uganda with his speech during the launch

Uganda Golf Club captain Emmanuel Wamala plays putts to the pin at UGC’s 18th hole during the official launch

Absa was the official sponsor of the 2022 Captain’s Bell tournament, which saw Dickson Agaba and Bernadette Musanabera emerge as the tournament’s amateur winners.

Deo Akope led the professionals’ category to walk away with the top earnings off the UGX 10,000,000 prize money.

Deo Akope won the professionals’ category last year

The 2023 edition of the Captain’s Bell tournament is slated for Saturday 20 May at the Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, located on John Babiiha Road in Kololo.

The professionals will play for a kitty of UGX 10,000,000.

Emmanuel Wamala, the Uganda Golf Club’s incumbent Captain, was grateful for the sponsorship narrating the long journey of this competition.

The Captain’s Bell tournament has been bringing together great players, colleagues and friends for over 70 years, and throughout this journey, we have continued to grow bigger and stronger thanks to the steadfast support of partners like Absa Bank Uganda, and we greatly appreciate their efforts with regard to growing the game of golf in Uganda. Emmanuel Wamala, captain Uganda Golf Club

Emmanuel Wamala, the Uganda Golf Club captain with his speech

Absa has been a fixture in the country’s golf scene in recent years with its annual sponsorship of the Captain’s Bell tournament, the Uganda Golf Open, and supporting several Ugandan golfers to participate in the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, which is part of the European Golf Tour.

L-R: Paul Rukundo, Mumba Kalifungwa and Emmanuel Wamala pose for a group photo on the Uganda Golf Club course