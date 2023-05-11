Defending Champions Olila High School and Masaka SSS have laid down the gauntlet for the 2023 Girls Schools Cricket Week title, the two are the only unbeaten sides in the tournament.

Olila High School defeated Rwenzori Girls by 10 wickets to clinch the top spot in Group A.

Masaka SSS had a tougher fixture meeting former winners Jinja SSS but the willow of Proscovia Alako who followed up her big century with a 98 separated the two sides as Masaka won comfortably in the end by 71 runs.

The win ensures that Masaka SSS will definitely finish top of Group B.

Newcomers Gulu High School had a great day in the Soroti sun as well as they picked up two wins against St John’s Mukono and Rwenzori Girls School.

A great 1st time outing for a school that only started cricket a year ago and the two wins should inspire them to come back better next year.

Rwenzori Girls finish the tournament without a win and they feel they could have done better given the distance between Soroti and Kasese, Lords Meade Vocational from Jinja is the other side that hasn’t won a game the whole tournament.

Tournament hosts St Mary’s Madera picked up their maiden win against Lords Meade Vocational.

Light SSS secured the second spot in Group A with a routine against Iganga SSS and keeps them in the hunt for their 1st school’s cricket week title.

Masaka SSS has also never won the school’s title but now is in contention of picking up their maiden crown.