NEC FC and Police FC picked wins in their respective penultimate games of the season to keep hopes of earning promotion alive.

With Kitara FC and Mbarara City taking the first two promotion slots, there is only one more available and it is up for grabs between the aforementioned two teams.

NEC FC needed to stage a comeback at home (Bugolobi Coffee Grounds) to defeat Kyetume FC.

The visitors had taken the lead in the 41st minute through Gideon Odongo’s own goal.

The hosts who were without injured captain and team top Scorer Marvin Kavuma fought hard in the second half to score two vital goals.

Tonny Kiberu levelled matters in the 70th minute before Suleiman Ssesazi found the winning goal with four minutes on the clock.

The win keeps NEC FC in third position on 54 points, one ahead of Police FC who won 1-0 away to Booma FC courtesy of Herman Wasswa’s goal.

On the final day of the league (Thursday next week), NEC FC will visit Kataka FC in Mbale while Police FC will be at home to Jinja North United FC.

NEC must win against Kataka to automatically qualify while Police must beat Jinja North United and hope Kataka tame NEC.