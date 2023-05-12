The Baby Cricket Cranes will visit Sanjay Farm in India for two weeks as they prepare for the U-19 World Cup Qualifiers slated for July 23rd -29th in Tanzania.

The training squad of 16 will leave Kampala on Saturday 13th May and return on Tuesday 25th after playing six 50-over games and one T20 match against selected sides in India.

The Baby Cricket Cranes have been training since the new year under the guidance of Head Coach Emmanuel Isaneez and his assistant Robinson Turinawe.

The squad features at least seven players (Fahad Mutagana, Ronald Omara, Joseph Baguma, Pius Oloka, Brian Asaba, Christopher Kidega and Yunus Sowobi) who were part of the 2022 U-19 World Cup in the West Indies.

We want to use the experience in India to improve on our skills, we have been working hard with the boys since January this year and given that India is a better cricketing nation that us we hope to find some exceptional talent that will challenge our skills. We shall be working with some world class coaches as well and that should also help us the technical team. Emmanuel Isaneez – Head Coach of Uganda U-19

Uganda has qualified for three U-19 World Cup tournaments (2004, 2006 and 2022) and if they are successful in Tanzania they will have qualified for their second consecutive World Cup tournament and also their fourth tournament.

There will be six teams at the qualifiers in Tanzania with only one team guaranteed a slot to the U-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka next year.

Team: Fahad Mutagana (Captain), Anas Baig, Pius Oloka, Christopher Kidega, Sowobi Yunusi, Omara Ronald, Baguma Joseph, Musa Majid, Conrad Lubwama, Gerald Olipa, Nyiiro Jonathan, Ochaya Jaffer, Ocen Peter, Tandia Abdul Aziz, Balidawa Ali, Brian Asaba.

Officials: Emmanuel Isaneez (Head Coach), Turinawe Robinson (Assistant Coach), Richard Okia (Analyst), Habiba Anguyo Kulusumu (Physiotherapist), Rokani Slyvester (Team Manager).