Alex Isabirye has urged his Vipers player to react swiftly to Bright Stars defeat when they visit Onduparaka at Green Light stadium, Arua on Friday.

The reigning champions missed an opportunity to overtake leaders SC Villa on Tuesday when they fell to Bright Stars remaining a point behind and with one game in hand.

“We had a very strong run before Tuesday’s result. So, we just want to continue with that,” Isabirye told the club press ahead of the tie.

“I know it won’t be an easy game because we are coming up against a team fighting relegation but we need to respond strongly.”

“We have shown that we have the quality to respond, so let’s focus on that tomorrow. It’s how you respond that makes your season with three games to go.”

In the first round fixture, Vipers won 4-0 and with the return of Yunus Sentamu, they will hope goals flow again.

The past twelve meetings have provided 8 wins for the Venoms against Onduparaka’s one and the other a draw.

In other games on Friday, Busoga United host Wakiso Giants at Kakindu while URA will be home against army side UPDF.

Friday May 12, 2023 fixtures 4pm

Onduparaka vs Vipers – Green Light stadium, Arua

Busoga United vs Wakiso Giants – Kakindu stadium, Jinja

URA vs UPDF – Mehta Grounds, Luzira