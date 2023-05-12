Semifinal 1: Light SSS v Masaka SSS

Lights SSS 79/6

Masaka SSS 53/9

Lights SSS won 26 runs

Semifinal 2: Olila High v Jinja SSS

Olila High School 158/2

Jinja SSS 62 all out

Olila won by 96 runs

Masaka SSS who had been unbeaten throughout the whole tournament lost at the business end of the tournament falling by 26 runs to home side Light SSS.

Proscovia Alako who has been the anchor for Masaka had a failure on the day and the chase just went downhill from there as Light SSS made the final of the 2023 Girls Schools Cricket Week in Soroti.

In the other semifinal, defending Champions Olila High School dominated record winners Jinja SSS to win by 96 and set up a Soroti affair in the final. The two home sides Olila High School and Light SSS will meet in the final.

Olila High School come into the final with a psychological edge after defeating Light SSS during the group stages.

Olila High School will be gunning to win their third title in a row while Light SSS will be rooting for their maiden Girls Schools Cricket Week title.

The curtain will come down tomorrow on the week-long tournament that had 13 schools taking part.