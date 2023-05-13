Overview: The Bika football championship started way back in 1950 with Mbogo clan (Buffalo) as the first champions. Ngabi Nsamba won the football tournament in 1951 and has since won two other trophies in 1987 and in 2007. Nkima’s first title came in 1962 and the second, lately in 2018.

2023 Buganda Kingdom Bika Sports Tournament:

Opening Day (Saturday, May 13):

Netball : Nkima Vs Ngabi Nsamba (2 PM)

: Nkima Vs Ngabi Nsamba (2 PM) Football : Nkima Vs Ngabi Nsamba (3 PM)

: Nkima Vs Ngabi Nsamba (3 PM) Fees: 5000/= (Kids), 10,000/= (Ordinary) & 20,000/= (VIP)

5000/= (Kids), 10,000/= (Ordinary) & 20,000/= (VIP) Venue: Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

The Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the official opening ceremony for the 2023 Bika sports tournaments (football and netball) on Saturday, 13th May.

This follows an earlier communication from the kingdom prime minister Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga as he unveiled the partnership from telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda at Bulange Mengo a couple of days ago.

On the same day, the Katikiro also officially launched the 49th edition of this championship, rallying upon the Kingdom subjects to come in large numbers for the bika opener.

I appreciate our partners Airtel and Uganda Aids Commission for always coming to support us they know that the Kabaka is the heart of Buganda. I call upon all of you to come and enjoy the game with our Kabaka as it is the best way of seeing Buganda back on the top so, I officially launch the 49th edition of the Bika Bya Baganda Football and Netball tournaments. Owek .Charles Peter Mayiga, Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom

Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II kicks the ball

Hundreds of people are expected to throng the historical Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in Kabowa as Nkima clan takes on Ngabi Nsamba.

There are 56 clans within Buganda Kingdom, all of whom are expected to appear at the official opening ceremony

The contest in the 2023 opener will therefore be expected to be epic as the two clans officially embark on the plot win yet another silverware.

Yassar Mugerwa during the KCCA days. He is currently employed by Black Stars FC, a regional club based in Kampala city Credit: Courtesy

Nkima is expected to be led by former Orlando Pirates and KCCA midfielder Yasser Mugerwa, on form Maroons goalkeeper Simon Tamale, veteran forward Robert Ssentongo, Savio Kabugo, young blood Robert Sentongo Junior among others.

Nkima will miss the services of defender Abdallah Ssentongo whose Mbale Heroes has a crucial away contest against Admin in the 2022-2023 Eastern regional league at the King George Memorial stadium, Tororo.

Also missing in action for Nkima are two of their most experienced coaches in Simon Peter Mugerwa and Ronald Ssali who are both away in Fort Portal for the 2023 USSSA national football championships.

Ngabi Nsamba has several rookies on the team who will be backed up by a couple of tried and tested players as Deus Bukenya, Titus Lubega, Juma Lubega and company.

The other players for Ngabi Nsamba who could be match winners; are John Viany Bukenya (forward), Lawrence Bukenya (Wakiso Giants).

Lawrence Bukenya smiles after a match | Credit: David Isabirye

The tournament was skipped in the years 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the entire world.

Ndiga is the reigning champion in football whilst Ngeye won the netball trophy.

Netball will kick off earlier at 2 PM before the football game will kick off at 3PM.

Entry fees are fixed at 5000 (children), 10,000/= (ordinary) and 20,000/= (VIP).

Gates open by 10 AM.

BIKA All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga