Overview: Ngabi Nsamba kick started the quest for the fourth football trophy after earlier triumphs as far back as 1951, 1987 and lately 2007.

Bika Bya Baganda Sports Tournament 2023:

Football: Ngabi Nsamba 3-1 Nkima

Ngabi Nsamba Nkima Netball: Nkima 43-30 Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba kicked off the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda sports tournament (football) with a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Nkima side at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium in Kabowa on Saturday, May 13.

A well taken brace from Viane Ssekajugo and another goal from Ivan Kamoga lifted Ngabi Nsamba to the desired result in a match also watched by the King of Buganda His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Kabaka greets Nkima players before the game | Credit: Buganda Kingdom

Ngabi Nsamba and Nkima action at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium | Credit: Bika Media

Ssekajugo scored in the 20th and 36th minutes for a 2-0 lead by the mandatory half time recess.

Nkima’s consolation arrived late in the game through Moses Kiggundu with four minutes to full time.

In the 73rd minute, Nkima midfielder Yasser Mugerwa was sent off for an early shower after being given a straight red card for an elbow foul on Paulista Muwonge.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II (5th from left) | Credit: Buganda Kingdom

The victory registered will motivate us as we seek to take the shield of this year. The defence and midfield need to be put right ahead of the next rounds David Yiga, head coach Ngabi Nsamba

We did not do well in the game but we shall bounce back in the next stage of qualification. Vincent Kafeero, Nkima clan head coach

Nkima and Ngabi Nsamba netball action | Credit: Bika Netball

Meanwhile, Nkima won the netball duel with a commanding 43-30 result over Ngabi Nsamba.

The Bika organizing committee will communicate the rest of the upcoming fixtures.

Buganda Kingdom officials await to greet the Kabaka | Credit: Buganda Kingdom

Ngabi Nsamba line up against Nkima | Credit: Bika Media

Team Line ups:

Ngabi Nsamba XI: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Douglas Muganga, Richard Matovu, Faruko Matovu, Ibra Magandazi, Paulista Muwonge, Frank Yiga, Ivan Kamoga, Alex Kitata, Maluda Matovu, Viany Ssekajugo (Captain)

Subs: Julius Ssegujja (G.K), Martin Kikambi, Hamis Muwonge, Bruno Bunyaga, Babra Ssaka, Conorad Ntegeka

Head coach: Ssegujja

Assistant coach: Isma Yiga

Nkima XI: Simone Tamale (G.K), Moses Kiggundu, Robert Kawuki, Savio Kabugo, Paul Musasizi, Najib Ssali, Patrick Ssekitoleko, Amuri Wadimba, Robert Ssentongo Jr, Yasser Mugerwa, Reagan Lukwago

Subs: Hakim Ssekitoleko (G.K), Hakim Mugerwa, Derick Kiggundu, Ashraf Ssewankambo, Vincent Lukwago, Robert Ssentongo Sr, Sulaiman Robert Ssentongo

Coaches:

Head coach : Vincent Kafeero

: Vincent Kafeero Assistant coach : Joshua Tamale

: Joshua Tamale Goalkeeping Coach: Denis Ssenyondwa

Team captains Savio Kabugo and Viane Ssekajugo pose with the match officials before kick off | Credit: Bika Media

BIKA All Winners since inception:

1950 :Mbogo

:Mbogo 1951: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1952: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1953: Not Held

Not Held 1954 :Not Held

:Not Held 1955 :Kkobe

:Kkobe 1956 :Mmamba Gabunga

:Mmamba Gabunga 1957 : Nyonyi Nyange

: Nyonyi Nyange 1958 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1959 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1960 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 1961 : Bbalangira and Kkobe

: Bbalangira and Kkobe 1962 : Nkima

: Nkima 1963 : Not Held

: Not Held 1964: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1965 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1987: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 1988 : Lugave

: Lugave 1989: Mmamba Gabunga

Mmamba Gabunga 1990 : Lugave

: Lugave 1991 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 1992: Ngeye

Ngeye 1993 : Nkima

: Nkima 1994 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 1995 : Lugave

: Lugave 1996 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 1997 : Nnyonyi

: Nnyonyi 1998 : Lugave

: Lugave 1999: Lugave

Lugave 2000 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2001 : Ngo

: Ngo 2002 : Mpologoma

: Mpologoma 2003 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2004 :Lugave

:Lugave 2005 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2006 : Mpindi

: Mpindi 2007 : Ngabi Nsamba

: Ngabi Nsamba 2008 : Kkobe

: Kkobe 2009 : Ffumbe

: Ffumbe 2010 : Nte

: Nte 2011 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2012 : Ngeye

: Ngeye 2013: Ngabi Nsamba

Ngabi Nsamba 2014 : Mmamba Gabunga

: Mmamba Gabunga 2015 : Mbogo

: Mbogo 2016 : Nte

: Nte 2017 : Nte

: Nte 2018 : Nkima

: Nkima 2019: Mbogo

Mbogo 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2021 : Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)

: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic) 2022: Ndiga

The fans drumming at the 2023 Bika opening ceremony