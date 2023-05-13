Overview:
Ngabi Nsamba kick started the quest for the fourth football trophy after earlier triumphs as far back as 1951, 1987 and lately 2007.
Bika Bya Baganda Sports Tournament 2023:
- Football: Ngabi Nsamba 3-1 Nkima
- Netball: Nkima 43-30 Ngabi Nsamba
Ngabi Nsamba kicked off the 2023 Bika Bya Baganda sports tournament (football) with a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Nkima side at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium in Kabowa on Saturday, May 13.
A well taken brace from Viane Ssekajugo and another goal from Ivan Kamoga lifted Ngabi Nsamba to the desired result in a match also watched by the King of Buganda His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.
Ssekajugo scored in the 20th and 36th minutes for a 2-0 lead by the mandatory half time recess.
Nkima’s consolation arrived late in the game through Moses Kiggundu with four minutes to full time.
In the 73rd minute, Nkima midfielder Yasser Mugerwa was sent off for an early shower after being given a straight red card for an elbow foul on Paulista Muwonge.
The victory registered will motivate us as we seek to take the shield of this year. The defence and midfield need to be put right ahead of the next roundsDavid Yiga, head coach Ngabi Nsamba
We did not do well in the game but we shall bounce back in the next stage of qualification.Vincent Kafeero, Nkima clan head coach
Meanwhile, Nkima won the netball duel with a commanding 43-30 result over Ngabi Nsamba.
The Bika organizing committee will communicate the rest of the upcoming fixtures.
Team Line ups:
Ngabi Nsamba XI: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Douglas Muganga, Richard Matovu, Faruko Matovu, Ibra Magandazi, Paulista Muwonge, Frank Yiga, Ivan Kamoga, Alex Kitata, Maluda Matovu, Viany Ssekajugo (Captain)
Subs: Julius Ssegujja (G.K), Martin Kikambi, Hamis Muwonge, Bruno Bunyaga, Babra Ssaka, Conorad Ntegeka
Head coach: Ssegujja
Assistant coach: Isma Yiga
Nkima XI: Simone Tamale (G.K), Moses Kiggundu, Robert Kawuki, Savio Kabugo, Paul Musasizi, Najib Ssali, Patrick Ssekitoleko, Amuri Wadimba, Robert Ssentongo Jr, Yasser Mugerwa, Reagan Lukwago
Subs: Hakim Ssekitoleko (G.K), Hakim Mugerwa, Derick Kiggundu, Ashraf Ssewankambo, Vincent Lukwago, Robert Ssentongo Sr, Sulaiman Robert Ssentongo
Coaches:
- Head coach: Vincent Kafeero
- Assistant coach: Joshua Tamale
- Goalkeeping Coach: Denis Ssenyondwa
BIKA All Winners since inception:
- 1950:Mbogo
- 1951:Ngabi Nsamba
- 1952:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1953: Not Held
- 1954:Not Held
- 1955:Kkobe
- 1956:Mmamba Gabunga
- 1957: Nyonyi Nyange
- 1958: Ngeye
- 1959: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1960: Ffumbe
- 1961: Bbalangira and Kkobe
- 1962: Nkima
- 1963: Not Held
- 1964: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1965: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1987: Ngabi Nsamba
- 1988: Lugave
- 1989: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1990: Lugave
- 1991: Ngeye
- 1992: Ngeye
- 1993: Nkima
- 1994: Mmamba Gabunga
- 1995: Lugave
- 1996: Mpindi
- 1997: Nnyonyi
- 1998: Lugave
- 1999: Lugave
- 2000: Mpologoma
- 2001: Ngo
- 2002: Mpologoma
- 2003: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2004:Lugave
- 2005: Ffumbe
- 2006: Mpindi
- 2007: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2008: Kkobe
- 2009: Ffumbe
- 2010: Nte
- 2011: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2012: Ngeye
- 2013: Ngabi Nsamba
- 2014: Mmamba Gabunga
- 2015: Mbogo
- 2016: Nte
- 2017: Nte
- 2018: Nkima
- 2019: Mbogo
- 2020: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2021: Not played (Due to COVID-19 pandemic)
- 2022: Ndiga