FINAL: Girls Schools Cricket Week

Light Secondary School v Olila High School

Light SSS 54/9

Olila High School 56/5

Olila High Won by 5 wickets

3rd/4th Final

Jinja SSS v Masaka SSS

Jinja SSS 105/5

Masaka SSS 84/5

Jinja SSS won by 21 runs

Tournament MVP: Alako Proscovia (Masaka SSS)

Best Bowler: Patricia Timong (Light SSS)

Best Batter: Jimia Mohammad (Olila High School)

Olila High School has become the standard in girls’ school cricket after winning their third title in a row.

The third might be the most memorable for them since the feat was achieved at home and against a local rival Light SSS.

Olila High School won the title without dropping a game during the one-week tournament held in Soroti City for the 1st time.

Olila High School blitzed through the group games without dropping a game after topping Group A, they dominated Jinja SSS in the Semifinals before clinching the title against Light SSS in a repeat of the 2019 final.

Jinja SSS finished 3rd after defeating Masaka SSS in the 3/4 place playoff final and the two losses for Masaka SSS have come on the back of two Alako failures clearly a team that relied a lot on one individual.

Coach Yusuf Nanga will need to find some new winners in her team to help Alako carry the burden.

The tournament that was held away from Kampala for the 1st had 13 schools camping at St Mary’s Madera for a week with some newcomers making a mark at the event.

Gulu High School picked up two wins on their 1st time while St Mary’s Madera also impressed on their 1st time.

A lot more was expected from St John’s Mukono but they were cut down to size by the competition Ndejje SSS might have been on the end of a forgettable memorable when they were bundled out for just 5 runs by Light SSS but they were able to pick themselves up and even qualify for the quarterfinals.

Soroti Cricket Academy ensured that the schools leave with some good memories of the tournament with some quiz and dance competitions for the schools in the evenings as well as HIV/AIDS counselling that was offered by the TASO team in Soroti.

Victoria Pearl’s batter Proscovia Alako picked up the MVP award after her runs took Masaka SSS to the semifinals while Patricia Timong of Light SSS took the best bowler award.

The tournament was played at four grounds in Soroti with Teso College offering two playing surfaces with St Mary’s Madera and Fr Hilders the other playing surface.

At the end of the week Olila High School reigning supreme and will have the bragging rights until 2024.