Bukedea district based school Amus College wrapped up their group stage business with victory over Mbale Progressive on Tuesday at Nyakasura I Playground.

Two first half goals ensured the team under the tutorship of Nimrod Kintu alongside Richard Malinga and Jovan Magino got all three points.

Abdu Razak Kibenda opened the scores before Japha Toto added the other goal.

The result meant Amus College finished second in Group E on 15 points.

Buddo SS who defeated Amus College on Monday top group E with 17 points.

Group games will climax today and the knockout stages will start thereafter, beginning with the round of 16 ties on Wednesday.