Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) secured top spot in Group G after obliterating Nkoma SS on Tuesday at Kicwamba Playground.

In a game that was between first and second, JIPRA stamped authority to win 8-1 and secure the top spot.

Captain James Jareiko and Shafik Kwikiriza scored a brace each to orchestrate the damage.

Isma Kagere, Baker Mugoya, Lukeman Lwanga and Swabir Mpasa added a goal each in the one-sided affair.

The consolation for Nkoma SS came from Rufai Twairu.

The win means JIPRA end group business with 19 points from the possible 21.