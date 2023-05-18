National Enterprise Corporation Football Club (NEC FC) has secured the third promotion slot to the 2023/24 StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The Bugolobi based outfit went into the final game of the season needing maximum points.

With Police FC breathing down their neck and just a point behind them, the game against Kataka was crucial for the Army side.

A spirited performance on Thursday saw NEC FC win 4-1 at Mbale Municipal Stadium.

Julius Walugembe scored a brace while Tonny Kiberu and Marvin Kavuma added a goal each in the historic game.

NEC FC therefore join Kitara and Mbarara City as the three teams that have secured promotion to the top division.

It should be noted that NEC have earned promotion on their first time of asking. Last season, they defeated Water FC in the Kampala region playoffs to qualify to the FUFA Big League.