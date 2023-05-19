U-19 Boys Tour To India

Game 3: Param Veer Cricket Academy v Uganda U-19 | 50 Over Match

Toss: Uganda U-19 won the toss and elected to bat

Uganda U-19 90 all out

Anas Baig 31 not out

Pal Vimal Patel 5/27

Param Veer Cricket Academy 91/1

Paresh Patel 52 not out

Soham Nayak 30

Param Veer Cricket Academy won by 9 Wickets

The Baby Cricket Cranes were handed a proper beating by Param Veer Cricket Academy in their third tour match losing by 9 wickets in a poor batting display.

The Baby Cricket Cranes won the toss and elected to bat first a decision the Head Coach Emmanuel Isaneez said was to get the boys out of their comfort zone and test their temperament while batting first.

The changes in the team also didn’t work out as planned with Jaffer Ochaya, Conrad Lubwama and Peter Ocen being given their first chance on the tour.

The only resistance with the bat for the Baby Cricket Cranes came from Anas Baig (31 not out) but he failed to get a responsible partner as the youngsters were bundled out for 90 all out.

In response, the opening partnership of Paresh Patel (52 not out) and Soham Nayak (30) put on a stand of 73 to deflate the efforts of Uganda as the academy boys got home despite losing a wicket.

The loss is the first for the youngsters on their training tour of India after picking up two wins from the opening games. They still have three more 50-over games and a single T20 game before returning home.