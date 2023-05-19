Overview: Professional golfer Marvib Kibirige had a total of 7 birdies, 1 eagle and 11 pars as he equalled the Uganda Golf Club course record of 9 under (63 gross).

Records in sports and other spheres of life are set and broken.

It is a milestone when a sports personality sets up a new record, a bar that others yearn to emulate and surpass at a given point in time.

For the record, the lowest officially recorded round in golf is 55 by Rhein Gibson (2012).

For the women’s major championships, the lowest round is 61, held jointly by Leona Maguire, Lee Jeong-eun and Kim Hyo-joo, all at the Evian Championship.

Back in Uganda, the best official score ever recorded at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club Kitante is 63 (-9).

This score was played by the duo of Uganda’s professional Deo Akope and Kenyan legend Dismas Indiza Anyonyi.

The -9 score was on Thursday, 18th May 2023 equaled by the on-form Marvin Kibirige during the opening round of the absa sponsored captain’s bell tournament.

Kibirige established a 7-stroke lead with a clinical -9 score (63 gross) as Adolf Muhumuza was two under (70 gross).

Marvin Kibirige

Hole by Hole scores:

Kibirige had a total of 7 birdies, 1 eagle and 11 pars.

After opening up with a par score on the par-5 hole one, he recorded an eye-catching eagle on par 4 hole 2.

He was 1-under on par 5 hole 3, registered level par on par 3 hole 4, birdied par 5 hole 5, level on par 3 hole 6, same as 7, birdied 8 and climaxed the front 9 with level par hole 3.

For the back 9, he opened with a birdie score on par 4 hole 10, another birdie on par 3 hole 11, level on 12, 1-under on 13, level on 14 and 15, birdied 16, level on 17 and 18.

Marvin Kibirige score card

Other performers:

Philip Kasozi and the reigning champion Akope jointly keep the pace in third place with 1-under 71.

Three professionals David Kamulindwa, Vincent Byamukama and Abraham Ainamani are all level on 72 gross.

Abbey Bagalana and Canary Kabise played the round 1-over 73.

Ibrahim Bagalana (Amateur), Davis Kato, Henry Lujja and Silver Opuio are 2-iver 74.

Richard Baguma and Martin Ochaya complete the top 15 with 75 and 75 respectively.

The only lady professional in action Irene Nakalembe was +6 (78), the same score as Gerald Kabuye, Herman Mutawe, George Olayo, Hussein Bagalana, Becca Mwanja and James Koto.

Entebbe based duo Decco Mutebi and Nassar Mackie are +7 (79).

Round two and the final 18 holes will be played on Friday, May 19, 2023.

A total of 31 members of the Uganda Professional Golfers Association (UPGA) took part in the Ug.shs 10,000,000 kitty event.