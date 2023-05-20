Overview: The Red Devils have reached a fourth final in a row and will hope to reclaim the title they lost to Wydad Casablanca last term

Result

Al Ahly 1-0 Esperance (Agg: 4-0)

Al Ahly beat Tunisia’s Esperance 1-0 at the Cairo International stadium to reach a record fourth successive Caf Champions League final and a sixth in seven seasons.

Hussein Elshahat scored the solitary goal of the game to hand the Red Devils a 4-0 aggregate advantage after they had won the reverse fixture in Tunis 3-0.

𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗦!



🇪🇬 @AlAhly are off to their 6th #TotalEnergiesCAFCL final in the last 7 editions! 😳 pic.twitter.com/x5c0KmWnyJ — TotalEnergies CAFCL – TotalEnergies CAFCC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 19, 2023

Al Ahly who have won the title a record 10-times were dominant from start to finish and should have scored more but were denied by good goalkeeping by Esperance custodian.

The Red Devils will now await the winner between holders Wydad Athletic Club and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns who play on Saturday in Pretoria.

Last season, Al Ahly lost to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca 2-0 in Casablanca.